Community viewpoint: Pay careful attention to Trump's efforts

If the Democrats were powerful enough to commit the scope of fraud Trump accuses them of, he would have been removed from power long before now. I have carefully examined Trump’s accusations and conspiracy theories for evidence of fraud, and I encourage everyone to do the same. I have found nothing credible.

Any individual can be paid to speculate that he witnessed whatever, and Trump has a long, proven history of paying people off to do his bidding. There will be minor glitches in any election because humans make errors, but they are as likely to err in Trump’s favor as in Biden’s.

Who is to say the polls weren’t really wrong? Maybe the Republicans committed enough fraud to create the millions of votes that unexpectedly showed up for Trump. My conspiracy theory is as good as yours.

Trump is doing nothing but slinging mud against the wall and hoping that something sticks. Remember he was calling this election fraudulent months before it occurred and he even described the 2016 election that he won as fraudulent.

Remember, also, Republicans have been primed for years to distrust the media except, perhaps, Fox News.

Take a hint, Republicans: you have been set up.