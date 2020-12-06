Community viewpoint: Pay careful attention to Trump's efforts

By Nancy Tyree
I hope both Republicans and Democrats are paying careful attention to Trump’s efforts to delegitimize the election and disenfranchise millions of voters.
Too many people are rationalizing his actions as a harmless temper tantrum or a futile exercise to further energize his base. At the very least, he is using this as a ploy to raise money — purportedly to challenge the election, when most of the proceeds are actually earmarked for a PAC intended for use by his campaign committee for undisclosed purposes.
I know this because, for some reason, we are on Trump’s list of supporters. A recent email from Trump requesting contributions from “patriots” for challenging the election carried a fine-print disclaimer stating only 40% of it would be used for that purpose. It would seem contributions could just as easily be used for gold toilet seats or additional Trump portraits at Mar-a-Lago.
The damage is far more serious than just taking money from his gullible base, however.
What Trump is doing is exactly what a tinpot dictator of a banana republic does to enrich himself and remain in power. The fact that he is doing it in broad daylight and to the applause of other Republicans makes it even worse.
If Trump succeeds with his plot, there will be no need for any more elections — ever — because people’s votes, Democrat and Republican, will mean nothing.
If the Democrats were powerful enough to commit the scope of fraud Trump accuses them of, he would have been removed from power long before now. I have carefully examined Trump’s accusations and conspiracy theories for evidence of fraud, and I encourage everyone to do the same. I have found nothing credible.
Any individual can be paid to speculate that he witnessed whatever, and Trump has a long, proven history of paying people off to do his bidding. There will be minor glitches in any election because humans make errors, but they are as likely to err in Trump’s favor as in Biden’s.
Who is to say the polls weren’t really wrong? Maybe the Republicans committed enough fraud to create the millions of votes that unexpectedly showed up for Trump. My conspiracy theory is as good as yours.
Trump is doing nothing but slinging mud against the wall and hoping that something sticks. Remember he was calling this election fraudulent months before it occurred and he even described the 2016 election that he won as fraudulent.
Remember, also, Republicans have been primed for years to distrust the media except, perhaps, Fox News.
Take a hint, Republicans: you have been set up.
If you fall for Trump’s plot to destroy our country, there will be no coming back. The vote, our only real instrument for change, will be just a hollow, meaningless term that the next generation won’t even recognize.
Nancy Tyree lives in Lynch Station.
