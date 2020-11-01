Editorial: Election's effects will be felt for a long time to come

By The Roanoke Times

Here’s one thing that both parties can agree on: This year’s presidential election will tell us what kind of country we are and what kind of country we want to be.

Beyond that, well, opinions vary.

If Donald Trump is reelected — as most incumbent presidents seeking reelection have — he will surely go down in history as one of the most consequential presidents ever. Some might say he already has been, although not all of them mean that as a compliment. He already has reshaped his party. Another four years of Trump will no doubt accelerate the political alignment underway in the country, for better or for worse.

If Joe Biden wins — as challengers have done nine other times, starting with Thomas Jefferson in 1800 — then the question becomes whether Trump is regarded as an accident of history. Biden promises a return to conventional politics, much as Warren Harding in 1920 promised a “return to normalcy.” How much will that be possible, or have we entered an entirely new political era?