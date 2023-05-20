Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
With a steady presence in Bedford, Forest and Lynchburg, Campbell County now has two new farmers markets — one in Rustburg and the other on Ca…
In an attempt to shrink a multi-million-dollar budget gap between its original proposal and where the money stands now, the Lynchburg City Sch…
Chick-fil-A’s first-ever restaurant is closing after more than a half-century in business.
A bicyclist died of his injuries in a crash involving a car last week in Campbell County, according to a Virginia State Police news release.
Gabriel Cook, in collaboration with Tony Camm, general manager of the Lynchburg Grand Hotel, is set to breathe new life into downtown Lynchbur…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.