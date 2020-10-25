Trump is no Republican

“Keep the Sabbath holy” His family may have belonged to a Presbyterian church in NYC, but according to one of its former pastors, Trump never darkened their doors. In addition, his spiritual advisor, Paula White, is a “for profit preachers” who has been hauled into court numerous times on fraud and money-laundering charges in Florida, who lives in the White House, and speaks in tongues. He spends the Sabbath playing golf and writing Tweets slamming someone. Find one church he attends. This is surely not keeping the Sabbath holy!

"Thou shall not murder." He may not have committed murder himself, but his father paid a quack doctor to lie twice about Donald having bone spurs to keep him out of the Viet Nam War. However, due to his denials, lies, misinformation to the public, disregard for human life, ignoring and refuting the scientific community during this pandemic, over 207,000 American lives have been lost. Surely, he must shoulder the blame for many of those lives lost. He continues to give out false information, telling his followers that only the elderly and those with medical conditions die from the virus, not young adult and children. Explain that to those families who have lost children and youth. The only time he has been seen in public wearing a mask was when he went to the Supreme Court portico where the only four people there were Ruth Bader Ginsberg in her coffin, one guard, and two Court clerks. Just another photo opt which didn't go the way he wanted! Now he is threatening to overrule any attempt at the FDA if they don't approve a vaccine before Election Day – just another political move without carrying for the American public. Several years ago, he said, "I know more that any scientist who has ever lived."