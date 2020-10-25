Trump is no Republican

First of all, Trump is NOT a Republican. The Republicans I know are fine, upstanding, God-loving people, unlike Trump who is amoral,an egocentric, lying, mean-spirited, racist political opportunist who bullied his way into the Republican Party and now has most of the Republicans in Congress and many others drinking his Kool-Aid. He has dragged the party’s good name into the very “swamp” he campaigned against. Now both McConnell and Graham are spouting lies like their mentor.
How can Christians, be they liberal, conservative, fundamental, or evangelical who profess to believe the Bible and what Christ taught, support Donald Trump? He is anything but a Christian role-model.
How does he stack up against the Ten Commandments?
“You shall have no other gods before Me” — In a news conference last year, he looked up to the sky, lifted his hand, and said, “I am the Chosen One.” He is equating himself with Christ. He replaced Christ in the Trinity. Is this not total blasphemy?
“You shall have no graven images.” He constantly amasses property at the expense of others. How many golf courses and hotels does one need? He worships himself, fame, and power.
“You shall not take the name of the Lord, your God, in vain.” In a campaign rally in Greenville, SC, he said “You are going to be so God dammed poor.” Sure, this is not the first time.
“Keep the Sabbath holy” His family may have belonged to a Presbyterian church in NYC, but according to one of its former pastors, Trump never darkened their doors. In addition, his spiritual advisor, Paula White, is a “for profit preachers” who has been hauled into court numerous times on fraud and money-laundering charges in Florida, who lives in the White House, and speaks in tongues. He spends the Sabbath playing golf and writing Tweets slamming someone. Find one church he attends. This is surely not keeping the Sabbath holy!
“Honor your father and mother.” We all know that he must have honored his father – at least to his face – because daddy’s bank account has bailed him out numerous times. His own sister has called him a liar.
“Thou shall not murder.” He may not have committed murder himself, but his father paid a quack doctor to lie twice about Donald having bone spurs to keep him out of the Viet Nam War. However, due to his denials, lies, misinformation to the public, disregard for human life, ignoring and refuting the scientific community during this pandemic, over 207,000 American lives have been lost. Surely, he must shoulder the blame for many of those lives lost. He continues to give out false information, telling his followers that only the elderly and those with medical conditions die from the virus, not young adult and children. Explain that to those families who have lost children and youth. The only time he has been seen in public wearing a mask was when he went to the Supreme Court portico where the only four people there were Ruth Bader Ginsberg in her coffin, one guard, and two Court clerks. Just another photo opt which didn’t go the way he wanted! Now he is threatening to overrule any attempt at the FDA if they don’t approve a vaccine before Election Day – just another political move without carrying for the American public. Several years ago, he said, “I know more that any scientist who has ever lived.”
“You shall not commit adultery.” He has track record of dehumanizing women. He has slept with prostitutes, both in Moscow and here. He had Michael Cohen pay Stormy Daniel hush money. He is on tape talking about grabbing women by their. . . He also has a tendency to tell female reporters to “Shut up!” All this while married to Melania. Women are a toy to him.
“You shall not steal.” He has refused to pay contractors and laborers over the years. The Trump Foundation, which is him and his three children, raised $2.82M supposedly for veteran relief and other charitable projects. He embezzled $2M of it to pay for renovations to Bedminster and Mara Largo and for a $10,000 portrait of himself. The Court of Southern New York fined the Trump Foundation $2M for this and dissolved the Foundation. In 2018, he was ordered to pay $25M in a class action suite regarding the bogus Trump University. He usurped millions from the military budgets to stage his “Russia/China-style” show of force July 4, 2019.
Now we hear about his tax situation. Back in 2016, he bragged, “I am rich, very, very rich.” Then saying, “I don’t pay income tax because I am very smart and know all off the loopholes.” He has claimed mega millions in business losses while trying to run the nation’s economy. He charged $72,000 dollars for haircuts as a deduction while on The Apprentice! All this while Americans are struggling to stay afloat!
“You shall not bear false witness against your neighbor.” Let’s include lies as well. He lies on a daily basis. In fact, he has lied so much, he doesn’t even know he is doing it.
He is constantly belittling people by any means possible with false information. This also means, thou shalt not lie, which he does on a daily basis. He recently told a crowd that all the protesters were throwing cans of soup and (brand specific) Bumble Bee tuna at police. When the Governor of California asked for federal support battling the wildfires, he said, “It’s going to get cool soon.” Like he said that the virus would end April 1 when the weather got warm! Lies, Lies, Lies!
“You shall not covet.” This covers so many areas of his immoral life. He covets anything he can get his hands on, whether it be a woman, wealth, or power. He wants to be a dictator. He has shown this during the days leading up to the election. When asked about a peaceful transfer of power, he replied, “If we can get rid of all of the ballots, I will win, and there won’t be any need for a transfer of power.” Where does he come up with these unbelievable ideas?!?
Christ taught us to love and forgive.
Following the impeachment trial, he attended the National Day of Prayer breakfast. Instead of offering a prayer to heal our divided country or for peace and brotherhood, he used the platform to slam the Democrats and attack Mitt Romney for “hiding behind his faith.” Romney was the only Republican to vote to convict. If anything, he stood firmly and allowed his faith to guide him. If only Trump would have that same kind of faith! He also said of John McCain, “The only war hero is a dead one and John McCain isn’t one.” How callous!
The bible teaches us to forgive and ask for forgiveness, for we all have sinned and fallen short of the Kingdom of God. To this, Trump said, “I have never asked for forgiveness because I have never done anything wrong.”
Christ taught us to love our neighbor as ourself. If that is the case with Trump, our nation would be one giant love feast because he certainly loves himself. He has alienated most of our allies while getting in bed with our enemies.
He is a white supremist and a racist. He refused to condemn the white supremists in Charlottesville. He told four Congresswomen of color to go back where they came from. He mocked a reporter who has physical disabilities. When his supporters rode through the streets of Portland in pick-up trucks, flying TRUMP flags, spraying the crowd with some sort of irritant and firing paint balls into the crowd, Trump commented, “A little paint never hurt anyone.” Then he posted on Twitter, “GREAT PATRIOTS!” Just this week during the debate, Chris Wallace asked him if he would denounce white supremacy and he balked and said, “What do you want me to call them?” Wallace replied, “White supremacists.” Trump said, “Proud Boys, stand back and stand ready.” Then on Wednesday, he told a reporter that he didn’t know of any “Proud Boys” or what they were. Just more lies and racism.
He used the military to clear the way with tear gas and rubber bullets so he could have a photo opt in front of St. John’s Episcopal Church’s sign while he held a bible. A reporter asked him if it was his bible, and he responded, “It’s a bible.”
Can just one Christian refute the above and explain why you propose to follow the Holy Bible and turn around and support Trump?!
Steve Cox lives in Lynchburg
Steve Cox lives in Lynchburg
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!