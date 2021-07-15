You can fill out an adoption application online on our official website.Hi! I'm Tye and my foster mom says I'm... View on PetFinder
The owners of Lynchburg's La Carreta restaurants will open a new eatery at River Ridge mall in spring 2022.
A former Lynchburg-area estate planning attorney and prosecutor pleaded guilty on Friday in federal court to fraudulently wiring money from her elderly clients.
The body of a Chappaqua, New York man was recovered on the Primland Resort property in Meadows of Dan shortly before sunset on Monday.
The mood inside the small church was buoyant, and the institution of its new rector Thursday seemed to pull a synchronous sigh of a relief fro…
A lawsuit filed against Centra Health by an oncologist who’s accused the provider of banning him in retaliation for raising concerns about imp…
A Lynchburg woman died after a single-vehicle crash Sunday in Campbell County, police said.
A Bedford County man who shot two family members after an argument over the merits of car manufacturers Ford versus Chevrolet in 2019 was sentenced in Bedford County Circuit Court on Friday.
About 150 people gathered Saturday in Peaks View Park — decked out in American flag and MAGA apparel, waving Trump and Gadsden flags — for a k…
Two telecommunication companies, Shentel and Comcast, have begun offering what they tout as faster and more reliable internet options to local…
Critical race theory is not being taught in Bedford County Public Schools, division officials said Thursday.
