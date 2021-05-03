Typhus
A Lynchburg woman died after a train struck her Monday evening in Campbell County, state police said.
WASHINGTON, Va. (AP) — A four-day search for a New Jersey teenager who went missing in a Virginia national park has been suspended after autho…
It's amazing what can happen when everyone works together. When all that matters is pulling in the same direction for a common cause. When everyone shares in the credit.
A man fell to his death Sunday morning from the railroad trestle at Riverside Park in Lynchburg, police said.
The Lakeside Drive bridge project is moving along on schedule, with project completion slated for June 2023, and traffic set to shift off of the existing Lakeside Drive and onto the new alignment in late 2021.
Three decades after students last roamed the halls of the former school on Phelps Road in Madison Heights, a “leap of faith” project to conver…
Stable COVID-19 caseloads not a positive sign, UVa says. With more vaccines, the numbers should be dropping.
In some respects, measures of the pandemic have leveled out in Virginia. Ordinarily that would be a sign of encouragement. However, with ongoing vaccinations, these numbers should be dropping more rapidly, the latest University of Virginia report states.
So Virginia has voted to allow marijuana (a.k.a. cannabis) to join the list of mind-altering drugs that are legal for adults to use.
Runner, thrower, defensive contributor, leader. Basically, the type of durable and resolved guy you want handling the ball in the clutch.
Police on Saturday identified the man who fell to his death April 25 from the railroad trestle at Lynchburg’s Riverside Park as Sean O’Hare, 2…