UDH: A Valuable School of Higher Education

I recall a faint breeze of this national conversation just before I moved in 2006. A contractor I was acquainted with told me not many young men and women were entering the trades such as construction and, therefore, in the future they could “name their price”! “Hmmm?”, I thought. This wise craftsman was not the only one noticing this. More recently, I have become familiar with initiatives such as the Mike Rowe Works Foundation and #KeepCraftAlive. Even radio host Clark Howard has a list of “12 Jobs That Don’t Require A Four-Year Degree and Pay At Least $70K a Year”.

Having weathered several years to get to the point at which I currently reside with satisfaction, gratitude, and plenitude — I want to tell you it is true. You can be very happy and successful working in construction or any other blue-collar trade. It was not easy and there were a few years where the business almost conked. One of the secrets of success is that your education never stops. As a matter of fact, I have learned more out of college than in college.