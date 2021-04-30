UVa Health right to alter its billing rules

After enduring negative publicity for its aggressive debt-collection policies roughly 18 months ago, the University of Virginia Health System recently announced policies removing the most draconian of its payment demands from some patients.
Of course, negative publicity was nothing compared to the agony experienced by patients who risked losing their homes and going into bankruptcy as a result of UVa’s efforts to collect payment.
Now, UVa — or any vendor — has a right to expect payment for goods and services. However, Kaiser Health News found UVa’s collection policies were especially aggressive, including, among other actions, filing liens on patient-owned real estate, often without owners being aware of it.
For many patients who did not fall under Medicaid or who lacked good insurance plans, UVa also charged more than a typical insurance plan would have permitted. When it did offer debt relief to patients, UVa applied some of the most restrictive eligibility guidelines of any hospital in Virginia.
UVa, meanwhile, pointed out how often it had approved financial aid for patients under state guidelines — nearly 10,000 in the previous fiscal year, many of whom were responsible for no more than a $6 copay.
After the Kaiser investigation broke in 2019, UVa made immediate changes and said it would look at its billing and collection practices. The university continued to come under criticism in 2020.
UVa recently said it would release judgments to retrieve money, such as by wage garnishments, along with liens on property for most middle- and lower-income patients. It also will limit patients’ liability for future debts. And it is setting up a patient ombudsman position to help patients negotiate the system.
It’s disappointing that UVa would have chosen such aggressive practices that it became notorious for its actions. But it is encouraging that the university is instituting reforms that better serve the humanity of its patients and the public service goals of its leadership.