UVa Health right to alter its billing rules

After enduring negative publicity for its aggressive debt-collection policies roughly 18 months ago, the University of Virginia Health System recently announced policies removing the most draconian of its payment demands from some patients.

Of course, negative publicity was nothing compared to the agony experienced by patients who risked losing their homes and going into bankruptcy as a result of UVa’s efforts to collect payment.

Now, UVa — or any vendor — has a right to expect payment for goods and services. However, Kaiser Health News found UVa’s collection policies were especially aggressive, including, among other actions, filing liens on patient-owned real estate, often without owners being aware of it.

For many patients who did not fall under Medicaid or who lacked good insurance plans, UVa also charged more than a typical insurance plan would have permitted. When it did offer debt relief to patients, UVa applied some of the most restrictive eligibility guidelines of any hospital in Virginia.

UVa, meanwhile, pointed out how often it had approved financial aid for patients under state guidelines — nearly 10,000 in the previous fiscal year, many of whom were responsible for no more than a $6 copay.