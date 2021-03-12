UVA's Bennett: 'We are exhausting all options to participate in the NCAA tournament' after team member tests positive for COVID

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A positive COVID-19 test within the Virginia basketball program forced the ACC to cancel Friday's ACC semifinal between top-seeded UVa and Georgia Tech, and could endanger the Cavaliers' NCAA tournament future.
“We went from an exhilarating game-winning shot to beat Syracuse to a gut punch regarding the positive COVID-19 test within our program," UVa coach Tony Bennett said in a statement. "I’m hurting for our players, especially our seniors. I told our young men they have every reason to be disappointed, but it is still very important how they choose to respond. We are exhausting all options to participate in the NCAA tournament.”
UVa athletic director Carla Williams said the school is in contact with "the appropriate officials regarding our participation."
“This is incredibly disappointing for our players," Williams said in a statement. "They have done what has been asked of them in very challenging circumstances. It is unfortunate the ACC Tournament has concluded for us, but we have turned our attention to the NCAA tournament."
The ACC announced the fourth-seeded Yellow Jackets will automatically advance to the ACC title game Saturday against the winner of Friday's other semifinal between second-seeded Florida State and sixth-seeded North Carolina.
The Cavaliers were scheduled to face Georgia Tech in the first of two ACC semifinals Friday at 6:30 p.m. Instead, at 9:16 a.m., the conference announced the game was off.
The looming question is whether or not the positive test could keep UVa out of the upcoming NCAA tournament.
NCAA protocols state each member of a team's travel party must have seven consecutive negative tests to make the trip to Indianapolis for the NCAA tournament.
It is unclear if UVa could leave a positive member off the travel party or if the situation will prevent the Cavaliers from traveling to Indianapolis.
Dan Gavitt, the NCAA's senior vice president for basketball, said teams only need five players to be eligible for the tournament, so it is possible UVa could quarantine those players who have tested negative and still play in the event.
"The committee talked about this weeks ago, wrestled with contingencies, and thought it was fairest for a team that had a great season, earned their way to play in this tournament, that even if they were to be compromised in some way, if they have those five players, they still should have the opportunity to compete rather than be replaced," Gavitt said. "If they fall below the threshold of five, of course they would not be able to play by playing rule, nor by tournament protocols."
The game is the second this week the league has had to cancel. Duke's quarterfinal against Florida State was called off and the Blue Devils' season ended after a positive test following its game Tuesday.
New ACC commissioner Jim Phillips was not available to the media Friday, but did put out a statement. It did not address the conference's apparent decision to move forward with the remaining games, or clarify UVa's NCAA tournament situation.
“I’m heartbroken for our student-athletes, coaches and support staff at both Duke and Virginia. Our teams have worked incredibly hard and sacrificed so much throughout this season. ... Our student-athletes and schools have been remarkable this entire season while enduring incredibly challenging circumstances,” Phillips said in the statement.
As the regular-season champion, Virginia had a double-bye into the ACC tournament quarterfinals. It topped Syracuse 72-69 on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by freshman Reece Beekman.
After Thursday’s win, Bennett spoke about Duke being knocked out of the ACC Tournament because of a positive COVID test, not knowing 24 hours later, his program would be in the same situation.
"To get out here and to play in a game, and then to have it end like this … I was so discouraged for those young men and Coach K,” Bennett said.
Virginia won the 2019 national championship. Last year's tournament was canceled because of the spread of COVID-19.