VES grad Ismael Plet part of Oral Roberts team that busted brackets

In addition to adjusting to college life and completing course work for demanding classes, Plet and the Golden Eagles have been subject to continuous virus testing, a necessity that has increased since the team arrived in Indianapolis — where the food in the “controlled environment” for the tournament “could be better,” Plet said jokingly.

But Plet is all in on the process. He believes his coach, Paul Mills, when he talks about teams playing with chemistry being the ones to find success. And he’s seen that idea become reality for him and his team.

Plet’s been a cheerleader in the postseason run. The rookie from Amsterdam, who came to Lynchburg and VES in pursuit of a basketball career, believes his teammates’ love for and belief in each other has helped them to this point.

Plet also has seen himself improve. He has played in 12 games, pulling down 18 rebounds and scoring 14 points.

Through practice and in the film room, he’s said he’s learned to see the court better; he’s better now at staying in front of the ball defensively; his ball-handling has improved, and he’s working on his jump shot every day.

He attributes those jumps in skill level to his coaching staff, who he pointed to as a reason he chose the small, Christian university.