Virginia Senate breaks ranks on budget while House sticks to plan

“We’ve got an unknown situation that’s heading our way, and the numbers don’t look good,” said Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw, D-Fairfax, who noted COVID-19 cases had jumped above 1,700 per day with the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus.

Petersen withdrew an amendment he had proposed to require all state employees to return to work in their offices within 30 days of the budget’s passage, but he succeeded in requiring the Department of Human Resource Management to submit a detailed report on how many employees are working remotely or in their offices.

“We have over 100,000 state employees and we need to know where they are,” he said.

The Senate also stripped a provision Northam had inserted to regulate deals using the name, image or likeness of student athletes at Virginia colleges and universities. Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax agreed with Senate Minority Leader Tommy Norment, R-James City, that the provision did not fall within scope of the issues before the assembly during the special session.

“This provision does not deal with COVID,” Norment said. “It does not deal the appropriation or allocation of money, and it certainly does not deal with the election of judges.”

The Senate voted 24-16 to uphold Fairfax’s ruling.