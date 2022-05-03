Virginia Tech outslugs Liberty for 40th win softball season

BLACKSBURG — Mission accomplished.

The second-ranked Virginia Tech softball team earned its 40th win of the season Tuesday night, outslugging Liberty 13-9 at Tech Softball Park.

After the second lengthy lightning delay of the night, the game was called with two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning because of the lightning.

It was the regular-season finale for coach Pete D'Amour's Hokies (40-6), who had hoped to finish the regular season with 40 victories.

"That was one of our goals, to get 40 wins, and here we are," said Kelsey Bennett, who had two hits and four RBIs for Tech. "Coach Pete mentioned [last weekend that], … 'We've got to get to the big 4-0.’"

The Hokies will now be idle until the ACC quarterfinals, which will be held May 11 at Pittsburgh.

Tech will carry a nine-game winning streak into the ACC tournament.

"I'm really confident in our team right now," said Cameron Fagan, who scored three runs Tuesday. "We're hitting well now and we're going to figure the rest out."

Virginia Tech clinched the ACC regular-season title last weekend.

"It was expected and we did it and we're really happy about it," Fagan said.

As the top seed, the Hokies will be the favorite in the ACC tournament.

"We're good under pressure, so I don't think it'll be a problem," Fagan said.

It is a safe bet that Tuesday's game was not the final time the Hokies will be playing at Tech Softball Park this season.

The Hokies, who entered Tuesday rated No. 1 in the NCAA's RPI rankings, will no doubt get to host an NCAA regional this month for the first time ever.

"If we get to host a regional, that'll be awesome," Fagan said. "We have great fans, so it'll be really fun to play here."

Liberty (38-15) saw its school-record 14-game road winning streak come to an end. The Flames, who have clinched the Atlantic Sun regular-season title, lost to Tech for the second time this season.

The Hokies banged out 11 hits, including three homers.

"We were staying relaxed and seeing pitches that we knew we could hit," Bennett said.

The Flames banged out eight hits, including three home runs.

Meredith Slaw had two hits and three RBIs for Tech. Jayme Bailey had two hits and scored twice. Morgan Overaitis belted a three-run homer, while Bennett and Bre Peck each smacked a two-run homer.

Mary Claire Wilson belted a grand slam and a three-run homer for Liberty.

Liberty starting pitcher Naomi Jones lasted only three batters.

But Tech ace Keely Rochard didn't go the distance, either. After giving up a grand slam, Rochard was pulled with her team up 8-6 in the third inning. Rochard allowed five hits, including two homers, and five earned runs in 2 1/3 innings.

The start of the game was delayed by more than an hour because of lightning in the area.

Liberty took a 2-0 lead in the first inning on Caroline Hudson's two-run homer off Rochard.

Bennett tied the game with a two-RBI double off reliever Megan Johnson in the bottom of the first.

The Hokies erupted for six runs in the second to take an 8-2 lead.

Bailey and Fagan singled. Emma Ritter hit a fielder's choice grounder, with Fagan safe at second on Raigan Barrett's errant throw. Bailey scored on that error.

Overaitis then belted a three-run homer, which resulted in Johnson being pulled in favor of reliever McKenzie Wagoner. After a Slaw infield hit, Bennett smacked a two-run homer to extend the lead to 8-2.

The Flames cut the lead to 8-6 in the third on Wilson's grand slam. D'Amour then pulled Rochard in favor of Ivy Rosenberry.

The Hokies scored three runs off reliever Karlie Keeney in the third. Bailey singled, Fagan walked and Ritter had an infield hit. Slaw hit a three-RBI double down the left-field line to extend the lead to 11-6.

Wilson belted a three-run homer in the fifth to cut the lead to 11-9.

Peck smacked a two-run homer in the sixth to extend the lead to 13-9. The game was then halted for an hour because of another lightning delay before eventually being called.

Rosenberry earned the win in relief. Emma Lemley (Jefferson Forest) pitched one inning to earn the save.