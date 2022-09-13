Virginia's 2022-23 men's college basketball schedule

Men’s Basketball
UVa Schedule
Nov. 7: N.C. Central
Nov. 11: Monmouth
Nov. 14: Northern Iowa
Nov. 18: Baylor in Las Vegas
Nov. 20: UCLA or Illinois in Las Vegas
Nov. 25: Maryland-Eastern Shore
Nov. 29: at Michigan in Big Ten-ACC Challenge
Dec. 3: Florida State
Dec. 6: JMU
Dec. 17: Houston
Dec. 20: at Miami
Dec. 28: Albany
Dec. 31: at Georgia Tech
Jan. 3: at Pitt
Jan. 7: Syracuse
Jan. 10: North Carolina
Jan. 14: at Florida State
Jan. 18: Virginia Tech
Jan. 21: at Wake Forest
Jan. 28: Boston College
Jan. 30: at Syracuse
Feb. 4: at Virginia Tech
Feb. 7: N.C. State
Feb. 11: Duke
Feb. 15: at Louisville
Feb. 18: Notre Dame
Feb. 22: at Boston College
Feb. 25: at North Carolina
Feb. 28: Clemson
March 4: Louisville
March 7-11: ACC tournament in Greensboro