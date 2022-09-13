 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Virginia's 2022-23 men's college basketball schedule

Men’s Basketball

UVa Schedule

Nov. 7: N.C. Central

Nov. 11: Monmouth

Nov. 14: Northern Iowa

Nov. 18: Baylor in Las Vegas

Nov. 20: UCLA or Illinois in Las Vegas

Nov. 25: Maryland-Eastern Shore

Nov. 29: at Michigan in Big Ten-ACC Challenge

Dec. 3: Florida State

Dec. 6: JMU

Dec. 17: Houston

Dec. 20: at Miami

Dec. 28: Albany

Dec. 31: at Georgia Tech

Jan. 3: at Pitt

Jan. 7: Syracuse

Jan. 10: North Carolina

Jan. 14: at Florida State

Jan. 18: Virginia Tech

Jan. 21: at Wake Forest

Jan. 28: Boston College

Jan. 30: at Syracuse

Feb. 4: at Virginia Tech

Feb. 7: N.C. State

Feb. 11: Duke

Feb. 15: at Louisville

Feb. 18: Notre Dame

Feb. 22: at Boston College

Feb. 25: at North Carolina

Feb. 28: Clemson

March 4: Louisville

March 7-11: ACC tournament in Greensboro

