Virginia's critical wetlands are marching inland

As sea levels rise, some of Virginia’s most valuable coastal wetlands, from the Chesapeake Bay marshes to the Great Dismal Swamp, are at risk of either being lost or migrating farther inland.

Areas as far westward as Richmond and Fredericksburg also are at risk, as they border the tidal James, York and Rappahannock rivers, according to research published this month in Environmental Research Communications.

In addition to providing habitats for wildlife, wetlands protect areas farther inland by easing the impacts of coastal flooding, whether the flooding comes from a large storm sending water onshore, or during quieter weather when onshore winds simply push bay and ocean water inland.

“For an existing wetland, it’s a race between how fast the wetland can grow and how fast the sea levels rise,” said Project manager Kelly Van Baalen. “If the wetland can keep up, it survives and, if it doesn’t, it drowns.”

When considering how wetlands will migrate in a warming climate, the amount of sea level rise and the availability of open land give a straightforward first guess. Sea levels rise, so wetlands migrate farther inland. But there is an additional variable: Wetlands can also grow upward.

“Sediment builds up, plants grow and die, and the wetlands get taller because of that.”

In a worst-case scenario, where planetary warming continues most rapidly, sea level rise accelerates, and no effort is made to conserve open lands, Virginia could lose 42% of its wetlands by the end of the century.

— Sean Sublette, Richmond Times-Dispatch