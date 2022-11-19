Wainwright

Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Police have arrested a man in connection with a homicide Friday night at the Iron & Ale restaurant in Lynchburg.
D’Sean Perry, a linebacker and defensive end, was one of the victims killed in Sunday night’s shooting at UVa, his father Sean Perry confirmed to The Daily Progress on Monday morning.
Liberty Christian sophomore Gideon Davidson, Heritage senior Terrell Washington and three coaches took home top honors in the Seminole Distric…
Davis’s father, Lavel Davis Sr. in a Facebook post, wrote simply, “Lord please help me.”
Lynchburg police arrested one person after a stabbing Sunday night in Wyndhurst.
Halifax senior Dakii Chandler fired off a whopping 72 pass attempts and threw for nearly 400 yards at Lynchburg City Stadium.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin visits campus to pay his respects. The suspect faces an initial hearing on Wednesday.
Four Seminole teams. Two games that could turn into epic faceoffs. And each could set the tone for whoever advances as these playoffs rumble on.
Lynchburg police are investigating after two shooting incidents Wednesday afternoon, one of which injured two people.
Virginia junior running back Mike Hollins, one of five people injured during Sunday’s shooting on campus, is undergoing a second surgery Tuesday morning, according to his mother.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.