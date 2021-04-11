Watch now: Lynchburg men's soccer captures ODAC title

Goals by Mackey and Lagana sandwiched the lone score of the day for Guilford (6-3-2).

Mackey knocked a rebound off a shot by Joey Daly into the goal in the 80th minute. After Bruno Gonzalez found the back of the net with 57 seconds left in the game to help Guilford avoid a shutout, Lagana put the exclamation point on the victory with his score with three seconds to go.

Sunday’s result matched that of the teams’ regular-season meeting March 14, the date of Guilford’s last loss. In the month between contests, Guilford added five regular-season wins, upset third-seeded Randolph-Macon in the ODAC quarterfinals and reached Sunday’s game by advancing past Roanoke in the semis on penalty kicks.

“They’ve met each obstacle that we’ve had to overcome,” Guilford coach Cory Speed said of his team, “and today was just one that Lynchburg proved to be a little bit insurmountable for us.”

Lynchburg was one of just two teams this season to beat Guilford, which made its first ODAC championship game appearance Sunday.

“Yes, we were happy to be here,” Speed said, “but we’re not just happy to be here. The guys are hurting today, but ultimately we got beat by a better team.”