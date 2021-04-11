Watch now: Lynchburg men's soccer captures ODAC title

Within moments of the final buzzer sounding at Shellenberger Field on Sunday, players switched into celebration mode. Athletes from the Lynchburg bench sprinted onto the pitch to join their teammates before the group made its way to the other sideline, where classmates and fans hollered in approval of the Hornets’ victory in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference men’s soccer championship.
Then came the trophy presentation and dousing of coach Chris Yeager with all the water that remained in their cooler — mere seconds after one player warned Alison Morrison-Shetlar she’d better watch out.
“We got really lucky. One of my players saved the president,” Yeager said of UL’s leader, who already has seen three of her school’s teams capture ODAC titles since taking over the job last summer (the others a women’s basketball and women's swimming titles).
The men’s soccer squad narrowly dodging that potential faux pas represented the only close call of the afternoon.
In the title tilt that preceded the ringing of the campus victory bell and other traditional festivities, the fourth-seeded Hornets were in control from start to finish for a 5-1 win over sixth-seeded Guilford.
“We’re back,” Lynchburg senior midfielder Ben Mackey said after the dominant performance, offering the simple phrase as his final thought on the Hornets’ 8-3-1 season and conference-leading 17th title.
Mackey’s uncomplicated evaluation was spot on.
In capping a 3-0 run through the ODAC tournament, which included an overtime, upset win over top-seeded Hampden-Sydney in the semifinals, UL struck early and didn’t let up. The Hornets overwhelmed the Quakers by serving nearly flawless passes to potential goal scorers in the first half, and they kept Guilford from getting its offense going by owning possession for large portions of the game.
“We just knew if we could stay in their passing lanes, we could get on the front foot and score some goals,” Yeager said.
UL scored twice in the first 14 minutes. Luke Mega, the team’s leading scorer, put the first goal on the board by finishing off a pass from Carter Averette in the ninth minute. Bhayle Kearns made it 2-0 with a no-doubter from a few yards out, straight in front of the goal, blasting a shot Guilford goalkeeper Zach Van Kampen (seven saves) didn’t have any chance at stopping.
“Just put it away,” said Kearns, a versatile player listed as a defender who played up top for the Hornets on Sunday.
By the end of its onslaught in the first half, Lynchburg had outshot Guilford 9-0. One of those shots was good for a third goal, too, courtesy of Brennan Lagana 90 seconds before halftime.
“We had a couple kids score today that needed it,” Yeager said. “A lot of things came to fruition today.”
Goals by Mackey and Lagana sandwiched the lone score of the day for Guilford (6-3-2).
Mackey knocked a rebound off a shot by Joey Daly into the goal in the 80th minute. After Bruno Gonzalez found the back of the net with 57 seconds left in the game to help Guilford avoid a shutout, Lagana put the exclamation point on the victory with his score with three seconds to go.
Sunday’s result matched that of the teams’ regular-season meeting March 14, the date of Guilford’s last loss. In the month between contests, Guilford added five regular-season wins, upset third-seeded Randolph-Macon in the ODAC quarterfinals and reached Sunday’s game by advancing past Roanoke in the semis on penalty kicks.
“They’ve met each obstacle that we’ve had to overcome,” Guilford coach Cory Speed said of his team, “and today was just one that Lynchburg proved to be a little bit insurmountable for us.”
Lynchburg was one of just two teams this season to beat Guilford, which made its first ODAC championship game appearance Sunday.
“Yes, we were happy to be here,” Speed said, “but we’re not just happy to be here. The guys are hurting today, but ultimately we got beat by a better team.”
The win Sunday gave the Hornets their first conference title since 2017. They fell in the semifinals and championship, respectively, in the last two seasons.