Apr. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: A few clouds. Widespread frost likely. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Lynchburg area Friday. It looks to reach a crisp 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

