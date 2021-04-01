This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: A few clouds. Widespread frost likely. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Lynchburg area Friday. It looks to reach a crisp 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Lynchburg community. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in te…
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Lynchburg. It looks like it will be a comfortable 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 d…
Lynchburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 63 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Expect…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for t…
This evening in Lynchburg: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 39F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Monday…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
It will be a warm day in Lynchburg. It should reach a mild 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 de…
This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low around 40F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70…
Lynchburg's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 53F. Win…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lynchburg today. It looks like it will be a cool 49 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Expect clear …