Apr. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

This evening in Lynchburg: Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Lynchburg people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 63 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

