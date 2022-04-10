 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Lynchburg's evening forecast: A few clouds overnight. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Lynchburg will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. 56 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.

