Apr. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Lynchburg's evening forecast: Mainly clear. Low 49F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Lynchburg community. It should reach a moderate 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

