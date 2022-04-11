For the drive home in Lynchburg: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 56F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Lynchburg area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
