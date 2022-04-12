For the drive home in Lynchburg: Partly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
