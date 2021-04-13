Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Partly cloudy skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Lynchburg area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 70% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg
It does rain or precipitate on other planets and moons. On Neptune, scientists suspect it rains pure carbon in the form of diamonds.
