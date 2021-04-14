 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Apr. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Apr. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

This evening in Lynchburg: Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Folks in the Lynchburg area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert