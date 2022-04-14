This evening in Lynchburg: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 44F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Lynchburg folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.
Apr. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
