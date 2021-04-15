Apr. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Lynchburg area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 65 degrees. 40 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.