Lynchburg's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 53F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Lynchburg area. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 46% chance of rain. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Lynchburg. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 de…
For the drive home in Lynchburg: Partly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach …
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
The Lynchburg area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and cl…
For the drive home in Lynchburg: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 56F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's for…
Lynchburg folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a mild 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 55 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forec…
Lynchburg folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Lynchburg folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 deg…
Lynchburg's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Lynchburg area will see highs in the 60s tomo…