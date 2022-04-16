Apr. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

This evening in Lynchburg: A few clouds. Low 48F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Lynchburg people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.