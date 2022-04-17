Apr. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

For the drive home in Lynchburg: Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 42F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Lynchburg area Monday. It should reach a chilly 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 96% chance of rain. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.