For the drive home in Lynchburg: Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 42F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Lynchburg area Monday. It should reach a chilly 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 96% chance of rain. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.
Apr. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
