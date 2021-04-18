This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Lynchburg. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.
Apr. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg
It does rain or precipitate on other planets and moons. On Neptune, scientists suspect it rains pure carbon in the form of diamonds.
