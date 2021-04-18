 Skip to main content
Apr. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Lynchburg. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.

Local Weather

