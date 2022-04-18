For the drive home in Lynchburg: Partly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 58 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Lynchburg could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.
Apr. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
Ground is collapsing. Massive lakes are draining in a matter of days. Thawing permafrost is having profound effects on the Arctic.
A professor proposed a better way to predict the damages of a hurricane — do away with the wind scale in favor of measuring surface pressure.
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Lynchburg. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 de…
For the drive home in Lynchburg: Partly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach …
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
This evening in Lynchburg: A few clouds. Low 48F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Lynchburg people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The fo…
Lynchburg folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
The Lynchburg area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and cl…
Lynchburg folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Lynchburg folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a mild 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees…