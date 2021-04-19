 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Apr. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Apr. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Lynchburg's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Lynchburg. It looks to reach a pleasant 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert