For the drive home in Lynchburg: Clear skies. Widespread frost likely. Low 26F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Lynchburg area. It should reach a chilly 58 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.
Apr. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg
