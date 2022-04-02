Apr. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

This evening in Lynchburg: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 46F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Lynchburg area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.