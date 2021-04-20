 Skip to main content
Apr. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Partly cloudy skies. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Lynchburg area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Lynchburg could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.

