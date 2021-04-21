Apr. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: A mostly clear sky. Scattered frost possible. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.