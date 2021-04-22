 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Apr. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Apr. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: A mostly clear sky. Scattered frost possible. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Lynchburg area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 64 degrees. 41 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert