Apr. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

This evening in Lynchburg: A few clouds from time to time. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.