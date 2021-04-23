 Skip to main content
Apr. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

For the drive home in Lynchburg: Partly cloudy. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Lynchburg people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 61 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 98% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.

