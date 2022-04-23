Apr. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: A mostly clear sky. Low near 60F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.