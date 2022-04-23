Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: A mostly clear sky. Low near 60F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
Ground is collapsing. Massive lakes are draining in a matter of days. Thawing permafrost is having profound effects on the Arctic.
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
A professor proposed a better way to predict the damages of a hurricane — do away with the wind scale in favor of measuring surface pressure.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lynchburg Monday. It should reach a crisp 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degre…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: A few clouds. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Lynchburg area can expect a siz…
This evening in Lynchburg: Clear. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Lynchburg people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast…
Lynchburg folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 72 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to b…
This evening in Lynchburg: A few clouds. Low 48F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Lynchburg people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The fo…
For the drive home in Lynchburg: Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 42F. Winds ENE at…