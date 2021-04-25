 Skip to main content
Apr. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

This evening in Lynchburg: A mostly clear sky. Low 42F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Lynchburg folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

