This evening in Lynchburg: A mostly clear sky. Low 42F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Lynchburg folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg
