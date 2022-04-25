 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Apr. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Mostly clear skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Lynchburg. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 66% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert