This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Mostly clear skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Lynchburg. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 66% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
