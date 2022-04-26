Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 45F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Lynchburg area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
