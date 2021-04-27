For the drive home in Lynchburg: Partly cloudy. Low near 60F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg Wednesday. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Lynchburg community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 74 degrees. A 49-degree l…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lynchburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 64 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecas…
This evening in Lynchburg: A mostly clear sky. Low 42F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Lynchburg folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It shoul…
Lynchburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees tod…
This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: A mostly clear sky. Scattered frost possible. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Lynchburg …
For the drive home in Lynchburg: Partly cloudy. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Lynchburg people will see temperatures in the 60s to…
Lynchburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 57 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. We will see a …
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: A mostly clear sky. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Lynchburg area can expect…
Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Today's …
Folks in the Lynchburg area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…