Apr. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Clear. Low near 40F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Lynchburg will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.

Local Weather

