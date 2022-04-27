This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Clear. Low near 40F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Lynchburg will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.
Apr. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
