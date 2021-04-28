Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Mostly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg
