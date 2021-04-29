Apr. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Lynchburg's evening forecast: Overcast. Low 58F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Friday, it will be a warm day in Lynchburg. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.