Lynchburg's evening forecast: Mainly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lynchburg area. It looks like it will be a mild 67 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.
Apr. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
