Apr. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Lynchburg's evening forecast: Mainly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lynchburg area. It looks like it will be a mild 67 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.

Local Weather

