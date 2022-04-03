For the drive home in Lynchburg: Mostly clear. Low 34F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Lynchburg area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. 48 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Lynchburg area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees toda…
Lynchburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees toda…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Lynchburg area Monday. It should reach a brisk 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees today.…
Lynchburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. W…
There are steps you can take to prevent damage to your home and protect your family, both proactively and when storms are looming.
For the drive home in Lynchburg: Cloudy. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Lynchburg area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. Th…
This evening in Lynchburg: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 46F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Lynchbu…
Hail is a possibility amid strong and severe thunderstorms, putting a lot of valuables in danger. So what can you do about it?
For the drive home in Lynchburg: Mainly clear skies. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to rea…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lynchburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 64 degrees. A 46-degree low is fore…