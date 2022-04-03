Apr. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

For the drive home in Lynchburg: Mostly clear. Low 34F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Lynchburg area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. 48 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.