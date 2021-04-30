Apr. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Lynchburg will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks to reach a comfortable 72 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.